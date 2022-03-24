Xbox Becomes French Football Federation’s Offical Gaming Partner

Xbox has today announced a new sporting partnership. According to an update from Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Xbox Global Partnerships, the console giant is pairing up with one of Europe’s most successful footballing nations. Xbox is now the official gaming partner of the French Football Federation. This means that both the French Men’s and Women’s Football Teams will be supported by the new partnership with Xbox.

Xbox has expressed admiration for the values and diversity shown in the French Football League, and state in the update that they believe the new partnership will ‘bring to life our core message – Power Your Dreams’.

As part of the partnership, Xbox is planning to bring a range of new creative experiences to football fans and gaming fans. These will include the Xbox FC initiative, a program that will underpin and strengthen the support given to amateur football by the French Football Federation. Selected clubs will be given new facilities and equipment as part of the Xbox FC initiative, as well as locker room renovations, dedicated gaming areas and special Xbox and French Football Federation branded equipment.

Additionally, Xbox and the French Football Federation are creating a special Xbox Day event on May 21st. It will take place in Clairefontaine and will celebrate the twin passions of football and video gaming. Special guests, French Women’s National Team member Kadidiatou Diani and French host and streamer Domingo will also be joining the event. The following activities will be taking place as part of Xbox Day with the French Football Federation, which you can follow along with on the Xbox France and FFF social networks.

An exclusive tour of Clairefontaine, the home of French football

A unisex football tournament

The final of the eCup FFF

Learning about Cécifoot (A football game designed for people who are visually impaired)

Inclusive workshops led by experts who will teach participants how to play with good gaming habits.

