Marvel Puts Moon Knight Cast In The “Waiting Room”

Without a doubt, one of the hardest thing to do in the world of movies that involve superheroes is ensure spoilers don’t get out. Because between rabid fans, and those who look for the tiniest of details within the most specialized of things, people are going to do their best to find things out. Look at The Batman and how The Joker casting was spoiled pretty early on. And for Marvel, they’ve sadly had some spoilers get out via their own cast of actors before. So…for the upcoming Moon Knight, they ensure that this won’t happen.

Because in this special feature, the Marvel Studios crew put the three lead actors for Moon Knight in the “waiting room” and kept them there. And when star Oscar Isaac tries to spoil things about the show, he gets blurred and beeped so that it can’t get out to the ears of those watching.

It’s a funny riff on secrecy, and you’ll notice plenty of Easter Eggs in the room. Including the poster with “the Watcher is watching you” and how the “Employee of the Month” is Benedict Cumberbatch, who is famous for not just keeping secrets, but making sure his co-stars (see: Tom Holland) don’t spoil anything they’re not supposed to.

Of course, this will only make some even MORE curious because the question becomes…what are they trying to make sure doesn’t get spoiled? Recall that the team behind the Disney+ series aren’t connecting this directly to the other MCU films and shows. There will be small references apparently, but nothing as overt like with WandaVision, Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and so on.

Then again, they might just want to keep things under wraps so that fans can truly be in awe of what is coming for them when the show debuts on March 30th.

