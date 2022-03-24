Dying Light 2 Will Have Story DLC Before And After The Main Game

Dying Light 2 is going to be supported with at least five years of post-launch updates and DLC content from developer Techland. That has been one of the big selling points that the developer has been repeating to fans. The studio has a solid track record of updates for the original Dying Light. That game has been supported for years since it was released in 2015. Just this month Techland provided a free next-gen update for the first game.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Dying Light 2 lead designer, Tymon Smektala, went into some more details about the upcoming content for Dying Light 2. He told Game Informer that the team is currently working on more updates than they originally planned for the first year of content. Check out that story here. Smektala has also shed some light on the story DLC for Dying Light 2. Story DLC is arguably the biggest draw for a game like Dying Light 2. Smektala said the team currently has plans for story DLC that takes place adjacent to the main campaign. However, story DLC that will take place after the events of the game will come later.

“At some point, we will actually start adding to the events that happened at the end of the game” “We have some ideas. On paper, as they are implemented right now, it seems promising, but definitely, this will be a challenge.” Tymon Smektala

Smektala also hints a little about what the team is currently working on with story DLC. Saying that online speculation is off the mark. He said about the story DLC they are working on, “I’ve seen a lot of speculation online about what it will be and I can say confidently that they…weren’t close to the mark.”

There’s no exact release date for Dying Light 2’s first story DLC but the roadmap released by Techland says it should be available in June.

Source