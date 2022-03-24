Nova Project Finally In The Works At Marvel Studios

One of the beautiful things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (in terms of both the movies and the Disney+ series) is that they’re not afraid to do a deep dive into Marvel lore in order to make sure the best characters (and even ones that you wouldn’t expect) get their due. Case in point, we’re a week away from Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are coming later this year, and now, fans can rejoice in that Nova is apparently being made.

Sources have indeed confirmed that Marvel is developing a Nova project with Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada on board to write. Showing just how much they liked what they did on the upcoming Moon Knight. Now, a key thing that needs to be noted is that at present, we don’t know if this is going to be a movie or TV show based on the character. Both are viable as the last year has shown. Furthermore, we don’t know which character will be wearing the famous helmet.

Richard Ryder is the best bet as he’s the one most associate with the role, but, recent comics history have also had Sam Alexander as a version of the character, and that one is very close with Ms. Marvel, and was even in the Avengers not too long ago. So anything is up for grabs at this point.

Regardless of which version, we will finally be getting a deeper look at the Nova Corps (who was only lightly shown in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and were apparently wiped out by Thanos per Infinity War). Nova (Ryder and Alexander) are basically the Marvel space cops, and they’ve had to face all sorts of cosmic threats over the years. Which might be why Marvel Studios is bringing this character in now, because with the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, and Guardians of the Galaxy “ending” with Volume 3, there may need to be another hero amongst the stars.

