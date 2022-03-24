Dying Light 2 Team Working On More Updates And DLC Than Planned

Techland, the developer of Dying Light and Dying Light 2 is back at work on the second game in the series. Dying Light 2 was released at the beginning of February and, as most studios do, the developers were given some well-deserved post-launch rest. Now, the team is back at work on the updates and DLC that have been promised by Techland. The studio has promised at least five years of updates for the game. It has a good track record, the first game is still receiving support. Just this month the original Dying Light received a next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

In an interview with Game Informer, Dying Light 2’s lead designer, Tymon Smektala, shed some light on what the studio has planned. Specifically that they are now working on even more content than has been previously revealed.

“We have already revealed a very high-level roadmap for the first year, but as players will soon discover, we will add more to that first-year roadmap..and we will invite them to actually discover more content that will drop within the first year” Tymon Smektala

The first year of content will include updates to a few different areas of the game. There will be new content for online, new single-player content, and new story content. Although Smektala doesn’t go into too much detail, he does say that the team wants to try and provide something for everyone and that they are adding things based on player feedback.

Smektala said that fan-requested updates such as new game plus and higher difficulty levels are being worked on based on the feedback from the community.

“Those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on.” “I don’t want to go into too many specifics here…but very soon, people will start seeing those things being added in one form or another into the game.” Tymon Smektala

If Techland can deliver on its promises, Dying Light 2 could look very different in a couple of years.

Source