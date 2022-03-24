Masahiro Sakurai Dives Deep Into Super Smash Bros Reveal Trailers!

If you’re a fan of Super Smash Bros, then you’ll know that starting with Super Smash Bros Brawl, some very special trailers were made for new characters. It started with the original trailer for Brawl where the team went all out to showcase new characters, climaxing in the reveal of Solid Snake from Metal Gear. Later on, Sonic The Hedgehog also got a reveal trailer via “Live and Learn” and that set a tone for what was to come. Because the head of the game, Masahiro Sakurai, knew that they could go bigger and better.

So, with Super Smash Bros Wii U/3DS, they decided to make truly unique reveal trailers for every single character that arrived in the game big or small. And now, Masahiro Sakurai has released Part 1 of a series in which he dives into the trailers for the reveal characters and gives keen insight into each one.

Part 1 features the characters that were revealed in the Wii U/3DS versions of Smash Bros, starting with the overall reveal of the game, and going character by character until he arrives at the fan-voted character of Bayonetta.

It’s actually a very impressive insight, and Sakurai gives credit to all the teams that helped make them, and there are many who have done these as you’re about to find out. You’ll also get small details into what went into making the trailers. Such as how Rosalina’s trailer had little details that emphasized that she was an alien. Or how Ryu’s reveal was very much about recreating Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and so on.

Part 2 will no doubt dive into Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which easily had some of the best trailers the series ever had. And naturally, IF there is another Smash Bros game to come, we can only imagine what the reveal trailers will look like.

Source: Nintendo