WWE 2K22 Apparently Cements Business Deal For Future Titles

There are certain sports games that absolutely make sense when you think about them in the video game sense. Football, basketball, hockey, baseball, soccer, and so on. Wrestling was a bit more…complicated, especially during the earliest of days in the gaming world. And yet, various wrestling titles from WWE, TNA Impact, and certain indie titles have tried to help the gamers who had that wrestling itch. But, when WWE teamed up with 2K for their annual titles…the results weren’t always the best. And WWE 2K22 was said to be the ‘last stand’ for the series. If it didn’t do well…the partnership was done.

Why? Well, the previous title, WWE 2K20 was a buggy mess that was RIPPED by fans and critics alike. And while WWE 2K22 had its own issues (including having a roster full of stars who aren’t there anymore due to the companies frequent releases over the last year…), it was a much better game. And that apparently has helped cement the relationship between the two companies.

Ronnie 2K (Ronnie Singh, 2K’s Digital Marketing Director), posted a photo from WWE Headquarters with Stephanie McMahon and wrote, “The two biggest heels in the biz sitting in the boss Mr. McMahon’s @WWE chair. In all seriousness, such a pleasure meeting a person I have long admired for her presence, business acumen & philanthropy @stephaniemcmahon. To partnering on many more @wwegames launches for years to come!”

WWE also made a Twitter post about the situation and also acknowledged that more 2K titles from their brand were coming.

This is good, hopefully. Because 2K22 did leave room for improvement in terms of certain features. But, because of this being the “potential final straw’, they may have wanted it to be more “safe” than through in a bunch of features and hope it worked.

We’ll just have to see what comes next from them.

Source: Twitter