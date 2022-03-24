Focus Entertainment and Different Tales to Team Up

Today, French developer Focus Entertainment has announced that they will publish a new title from the Polish studio Different Tales. It seems like studios teaming up with one another is the new method of practice at the minute.

This new title that is being spoken of is a slice of life tale and simulation game hybrid, with the promise of it being “incredibly immersive and benevolent”, allowing you lucky players to explore universal themes and your own emotions and sensibilities – it does sound rather exciting, doesn’t it?

In a recent interview, Different Tales board member Jakub Radkowski said, “From the very beginning, Focus Entertainment seemed to be the perfect partner for us because of the similar values we share”. He went on to talk about the relationship they had by saying, “They paid attention to aspects of the project, such as the narrative, that are very important to us. The company’s commitment makes us confident that this new game will be better than if were to publish it on our own.”

If you don’t know much about Different Tales, some of their past titles include the Wanderlust series and Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest, both of which are fairly unknown games for most people.

It wasn’t just Different Tales that weighed in on the situation because the chief content officer for Focus Entertainment, Yves Le Yaouang also commented, “Our partnership with the Different Tales team is built around common values – the bringing of hope. The vision, which is structured with narrative excellence, is already demonstrated in the studio’s previous titles, and by their talent.” Some big compliments are being thrown around here which will go some way in a possible long relationship. Yaouang also mentioned that “It is this collective spirit, which we find in this partnership, where the current challenges of our world respond to a sense of the marvelous”.

From what is being told to us, this upcoming title will offer players a unique blend of emotive storytelling, crafting, and challenging strategy methods. The end product could be an exciting little game, let’s see what this collaboration brings with the release of the game

