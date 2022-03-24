13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Nintendo Switch “Mysteries” Trailer

Game publishers, Atlus have released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim launching next month. The real-time strategy game first debuted worldwide in 2020 on the PS4 and this year it is finally getting a Nintendo Switch release. The game is divided between side-scrolling adventure segments and real-time strategy battles. It follows 13 high school students in a fictionalized 1980s Japan who are dragged into a futuristic war involving menacing machines and Kaiju. It’s great for fans of science fiction! Check out the new trailer below.

The new Nintendo Switch trailer for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is called “Mysteries” and features just that. The start of the trailer begins with a boy standing in front of a TV asking, “How did it turn back on?” before a mysterious girl appears on the screen asking for help. From there, the scene changes to a girl speaking to a cat about a mystery unfolding, with suspicious Men in Black-types shown guarding different locations. A montage of massive alien machines is then seen attacking Tokyo, with a voice-over even referencing War of the Worlds.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim allows players to control 13 different characters whose interactions move the narrative forward. The adventure game is split into three sections: Remembrance, Destruction, and Analysis. Remembrance deals with exploration and dialogue in two-dimensional side-scrolling environments, while Destruction has players equip mecha and engage in real-time battles. Analysis features a glossary that documents event scenes and important items/characters. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim involves several elements moving in real-time regardless of the player’s actions, with choices directly affecting the game’s outcome.

Gamers can find 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on PS4 now and Nintendo Switch from April 12, 2022. Definitely check it out if you’re a fan of Japanese culture and science fiction.

Source