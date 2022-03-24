Ghostwire Tokyo Studio Moving Away from Horror

The newest Tango Gameworks title Ghostwire Tokyo officially launches tomorrow, March 25. While vastly different from the studio’s previous series The Evil Within, the company’s founder Shinji Mikami is looking to move away from horror, period. In a new interview with Famitsu transcribed by VGC, the former Capcom developer expresses his interest in working on smaller, non-horror experiences.

“I hope to eventually change the image that Tango Gameworks currently has,” Mikami said. “At the moment, we are still seen as a studio that specializes only in survival horror. Of course, it’s nice to have fans think of us as a studio with a reputation for developing survival horror games. But we also want to be viewed as a studio that can create a wider variety of games. We will be releasing more and more new games in the future, starting with Ghostwire: Tokyo, so please give us your support.”

During his time at Capcom, Mikami directed the first installment of the Resident Evil series in 1996, as well as the first Dino Crisis in 1999.

The Tango Gameworks founder was clear in his opinion that Ghostwire Tokyo isn’t a horror game, but rather an arcade-style action-adventure game. (We’ll just ignore the creepy ghosts and monsters).

Mikami surprised fans by announcing that John Johanas, the director of The Evil Within 2, is currently working on a non-horror title. This is the first detail we’ve heard about this mysterious new project.

“John Johanas, who directed the DLC for The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, is working on a completely new title that is the complete opposite of horror,” Mikami said. “It’s a really good game, so keep your eyes peeled.”

Going forward, it looks like Tango won’t be focused on making big-budget, AAA games either. The biggest reason for this, Mikami says, is the ease of training newbies in smaller teams.

“Although we are a studio that makes games, we also want it to have the aspect of a game school where staff can learn how to make games,” Mikami stated. “We want to make it a place where you can grow as a creator and develop your skills and core while working from the bottom up.”

Ghostwire Tokyo releases tomorrow, March 25, for PC and PlayStation 5. For PC players, the game only clocks in at around 20 GB. Easy.

