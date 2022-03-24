Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Release Date, Unlock Time, Price & More | Everything You Need To Know

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest game from the Borderlands series. Tiny Tina, the explosives-lover teen, is at the reigns of her own tabletop RPG inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. In this game, players are Fatemakers: the only ones who have an impact on their story in this fantasy world.

The Fatemakers will have to defeat a variety of enemies, from giant weird crabs to skeletons and orcs. To do so, players can select one of the six classes included in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Brr-Zerker, Clawbringer, Graveborn, Spellshot, Spore Warden, or Stabbomancer.

The Release Date, Unlock Time, & Price of Tina Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will release on March 25, 2022. The game will be available on several platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows through the Epic Games Store. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands supports crossplay, so you can team up with your friends no matter your favorite console.

On its release date, the game will unlock simultaneously across the globe. For PC players, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Console gamers will have to wait a little longer: the unlock time on consoles is midnight for all time zones except for the American West Coast, where the game will become available at 9 pm.

Now for the most important question of all: how much does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands cost? It depends on the version you want to buy. The game comes in three versions: Standard, Next-Level, and Chaotic Great.

The Standard Edition is the default version of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It includes the full game, but nothing more than that. The Next-Level Edition features the full game with new-gen optimizations on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content. This pack includes a legendary weapon and spell, an armor preset, a face preset, a makeup pack, a banner set, and a Kwartz Hero Statue Material. The Chaotic Great Edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also includes this bonus pack and the full game. But on top of that, it comes with a Season Pass that includes the Butt Stallion Pack and 4 post-launch content drops.

The Standard Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One costs $59.99. It is slightly cheaper on PC, listed at $54.99 on Epic Games Store.

The Next-Level Edition is only available on consoles, either past-gen or current-gen. No matter your console of choice, it costs $69.99.

The Chaotic Great Edition is available on all platforms, whether PC, past-gen, or current-gen consoles. This version of the game costs $89.99.