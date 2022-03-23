Elden Ring Update 1.03.2 Brings Several Bug Fixes

Game developers, FromSoftware has released patch notes for update 1.03.2 coming to Elden Ring. In a note from the company, “We are distributing this new update to fix several bugs in patch 1.03. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.” The update is targeted at the PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

Check out the full patch notes for update 1.03.2 coming to Elden Ring below.

Elden Ring Update 1.03.2 Patch Notes for March 23

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

Earlier today, after the new update was released, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users were unable to connect to Elden Ring’s servers. Although, the issue was not directly connected to the update as the same problem was occurring with Grand Theft Auto Online, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and a few other titles as well. The problem caused an error message which read “Could not verify PlayStation Plus Subscription” to appear whenever players attempted to go online in their game.

Fortunately, the issue seems to be resolved now. The Elden Ring Twitter account sent out a message to fans saying, “Update: the server maintenance for PlayStation/Steam will be prolonged. We apologize for the inconvenience, you will be notified in this thread when the maintenance ends. Thank you for your patience.” They later sent out a second message saying, “Update: Maintenance for Steam is now over. Thank you for your patience..” While the servers being down created a big inconvenience to many players, the issue seemed to be resolved within a day.

Source