Pokemon Go: April’s Community Day to Feature Stufful

The rumors bouncing around social media have been proven wrong. Many were certain that the April 2022 Community Day in Pokemon Go would feature Geodude, but fans are getting something a little more cute and fluffy. This time, the Alolan species Stufful will be hogging the spotlight. This is the first time the Normal/Fighting Pokemon is appearing in Pokemon Go.

The April 2022 Community Day will take place on April 23, and will be returning to the previous 2 PM – 5 PM format, rather than the extended 11 AM – 5 PM format introduced during the pandemic. Participants will be able to find plenty of Stufful as they venture out and about, with Shiny variations appearing more frequently during the event. Evolving Stufful to Bewear by 7 PM will offer the Fighting-type Charged Attack Drain Punch.

Niantic has also announced a Group Play Bonus for the event. “Playing together with other Trainers will unlock the following bonuses. If enough Pokémon are caught near a single PokéStop with an active Lure Module, the 3× Catch XP bonus will become a 4× Catch XP bonus near that PokéStop for 30 minutes,” the official website reads.

Special event bonuses include:

Triple catch XLP

Double chance to receive Stufful Candy XL from catching Stufful

Double Catch Candy

One extra Special Trade during the event and up to two hours after

Half Stardust for Trades during the event and up to two hours after

The normal Community Day Box will be available for 850 PokéCoins and will feature 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass.

Pokemon Go was initially launched for mobile devices in 2016. The game surpassed a billion global downloads by early 2019 and grossed more than $6 billion in revenue by 2020. Despite popping up in the news for…less than ideal reasons fairly often, the team behind the popular title is continuously introducing new Pokemon and new events to keep the massive playerbase satisfied.

