Witcher Dev Confirms New Witcher School Medallion

Speculation has been running wild since CD Projekt RED announced a new game for The Witcher on Monday. However, now it seems that we’re being treated to another snippet of information about the much-anticipated title. When the announcement of a new chapter in the game’s franchise was made, CD Projekt RED didn’t give fans too much to go on, other than a teaser image that featured a snow-covered medallion.

While much discussion about this has been circling online since Monday, one thing fans have been really talking about is whether or not the medallion is lynx-like, or if it’s from the School Of The Cat, and whether or not this could mean that Ciri will be the main protagonist of the new game.

Today, however, CD Projekt RED’s global communication director Robert Malinowski has confirmed in a chat with Eurogamer that the medallion is definitely a lynx. “Ok, some mysteries should not be so mysterious,” he said. “I can confirm that the medallion is, in fact, shaped after a lynx.”

This means that fans can stop speculating on the School Of The Cat theory, as the School Of The Lynx is currently non-canon in the Witcher universe. Presumably, this means that CD Projekt RED will be created specifically for the as-yet-untitled new Witcher game, although how it fits into the existing lore will be interesting to find out.

It could be a way of introducing an entirely new roster of characters into the game’s universe, or of taking us to a completely different era of witchering on The Continent. At this point, it’s just exciting to know that the School Of The Lynx will be a fresh entry into game lore.

The Lynx is still a member of the Cat family, so there may still be hope for fans who really want to see Ciri as their main character in the new game. As it stands, we’ll just have to wait and see what else transpires around this exciting new chapter in The Witcher saga.

Source