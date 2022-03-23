Apex Legends Leak Shows 9 Upcoming Characters, New Maps

If this info is legit, get ready to have the next year or two of content spoiled.

In early February, Apex Legends launched its newest season, Defiance. The new content brought players back to the battle royale in droves, and the game went on to hit its highest all-time concurrent player count on Steam at over 390,000. Last year, over 28 million new players jumped into Apex Legends, bringing the total to around 128 million worldwide.

Respawn’s free-to-play game isn’t going anywhere any time soon, and fans are now saying that they’ve discovered plans for the next two years of content–from new Legends, new maps, new weapons, and much, much more.

The leaked contents were uploaded anonymously to multiple filehosting sites late Tuesday night and quickly made their way to Reddit. From datamined text to details about the new character’s designs and abilities, it’s no wonder that the original uploads have been taken down. But things live forever online, and the information is now floating around social media unhindered.

The leakers are predicting that the next character to come to the game will be Newcastle, a defensive legend who can create a fortified space on the map and drag downed teammates to safety. The character’s model is fully rendered, while the other eight seem to just be training dummies at the moment.

A full battle royale map called Divided Moon is detailed in the leak, but plenty of new arena maps also appear at various levels of completion. It looks like new heirlooms for Crypto and Valkyrie are coming, with Crypto’s electrified sword being the closest to completion. Valkyries; looks to be a spear, though not much of it has been completed.

A burst assault rifle using energy ammo, dubbed the ‘Nemesis,’ looks to be coming to the game at some point soon. Plenty more details regarding new weapons and characters are included in the leaks, but spoiling everything for the masses isn’t as fun as you’d think.

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game was the second most Tweeted about game of 2021, just behind Genshin Impact. Apex Legends is currently being rolled out on mobile devices by region.

Source