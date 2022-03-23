The Wolf Among Us 2 Will Ensure New Players Understand Previous Title

The Wolf Among Us 2 was a game that many wondered if it would even happen. After the very public fall of TellTale Games due to issues within the company, many expected their titles, like The Wolf Among Us, to just fade away. But, a rebirth happened, and things are back up and running for lack of a better term, and that means this sequel title is coming.

But, for those weren’t a part of the TellTale saga beforehand, the question becomes, will they be able to “get it”? Apparently so. Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie talked about this and noted that through how the story is told, you’ll understand what came before:

“We strive to design our narratives so they can stand on their own,” Ottilie said, though he hopes some new players might consider revisiting the first season before jumping in with its sequel. It shouldn’t matter too much, though: “We think the opening of the first episode sets things up in such a way that the player understands how the characters got where they are now.”

So that is good to know, and will ensure that things at the very least attempt to go smoothly. Another thing that should be noted is that The Wolf Among Us 2 will not just be in episodic format once more, but, it will feature the Unreal Engine:

“The challenges with the old proprietary engine were well-known,” Ottilie explained. “We wanted the speed, power, flexibility and art pipeline of Unreal. However, we still needed our proprietary tools for many aspects like enabling quick iteration and our choice-driven episodic gameplay, so we had to refresh those tools to sit atop and work with the new engine.”

All in all, it seems like this game will be perfect for new fans and ones who were around before.

Source: IGN