Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special Edition Available For Pre-Order

Monster Hunter Rise was a major hit in 2021, and now, its first truly major DLC expansion is coming out via Sunbreak later this June. The content is going to help expand not just the story of the game, but the world itself that you’ll get to visit. Truly making it a DLC that fans of the game should try and get.

However, for those of you who have a certain…other taste when it comes to getting these games, you’re in luck. Because the Collector’s Edition of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is available now for pre-order.

COLLECTOR’S EDITION INCLUDES:

• Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

• Exclusive Steelbook

• Malzeno amiibo

• Sticker Pack

• Elgado Mark enamel pin

So yeah, there’s some serious content there for you to collect and enjoy. It’s priced at $99 so it won’t break the bank, but you’ll definitely want to start saving now if you need to wait on the pre-order.

Here’s the synopsis for Subreak:

“The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures inspired by staples of Western horror known as the Three Lords,” today’s announcement from Capcom reads in part. “This cadre includes the newly unveiled Garangolm, the chilling Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno. In addition to these nightmarish new foes, other monster variants and returning fan-favorites including Blood Orange Bishaten and the mighty Astalos will emerge to challenge hunters in the added Master Rank quest difficulty. Researching the behavior of the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel. This locale boasts snow-swept peaks cascading down to lush forests teeming with new forms of endemic life. At the center of this vast region sits a long-abandoned fortress that serves as a bastion for the very monsters it was built to keep out.”

Source: GameStop