Horror genre fans are in for a treat this summer, with the return of a beloved franchise. Evil Dead: The Game is a new survival horror that’s based upon the original Evil Dead gaming and movie franchise. Developed by Saber Interactive and published by Boss Team games, it looks set to thrill and terrify gamers when it launches on May 13th.

For a title based upon so much game and film history, some fans have been left wondering whether or not the newest instalment in the franchise will revisit the characters they know and love. Evil Dead: The Game is described as ‘the ultimate multiplayer experience’, so co-op gameplay is a core component of the new title, alongside multiplayer PvP. It stands to reason then, that the game will need to feature a large cast of characters. But who can we expect to see in-game this summer?

What Characters Will Appear In Evil Dead: The Game?

Fans of the franchise will be pleased to know that many familiar faces will be making a return in Evil Dead: The Game. Helping you to control your stress and scare levels as you survive the gameplay and work together to seal the breach between worlds are the following key characters, that we know of so far.

Ash Williams – The series protagonist and cultural icon returns to help you and your team work together to loot, shoot and face off against the soul-eating Deadites and the Kandarian Demon. The character will, of course, be voiced by Bruce Campbell.

Scotty – Ash’s friend who made his main appearance in the franchise in the 1981 film The Evil Dead, as well as an NPC in 2011’s Evil Dead: The Game app on iOS. Whether or not Scotty will feature in his human or Deadite state in the upcoming game is as yet unknown.

Lord Arthur – The English ruler of Castle Kandar who featured in the 1992 Army Of Darkness movie will be joining the fray. Straight from the 1300s, and presumably in a full suit of armour.

Kelly Maxwell – Ash’s co-worker from the STARZ original TV series Ash vs Evil Dead who became a skilled fighter against the forces of darkness in her own right. The character will be voiced by Dana DeLorenzo, who plays her on the show.

Pablo Simon Bolivar – Another of Ash’s co-workers from the Ash vs Evil Dead TV series, Pablo will be appearing in the upcoming game and may or may not have some of his special powers from the show (invisibility to demons, telepathic connection to the Necronomicon, portal spells) available to him. The character will be voiced by Ray Santiago, who plays Pablo on the show.

Cheryl Williams – Ash’s younger sister who first appeared in the 1981 movie The Evil Dead, and the first person in the original crew to become a Deadite. Ash has killed her twice, so it’ll be interesting to see them in-game together. The role will be voiced by Ellen Sandweiss, of the original movie.

Linda – Ash’s now-Deadite ex-girlfriend will be rejoining the cast in the upcoming game in special appearances. She will be voiced by Betsy Baker.

Shelly – In another special appearance, Scotty’s former girlfriend Linda will also feature in the game. Presumably as a Deadite, but we’ll have to wait and see. She will be voiced by Theresa Tilly.

Evil Dead: The Game will launch on May 13th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.