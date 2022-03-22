Ubisoft’s Star Wars Game Won’t Be Released Until At Least 2025

Ubisoft’s untitled Star Wars game won’t be released until at least 2025. That’s according to reputable leaker Tom Henderson who divulged a wealth of information about Ubisoft’s upcoming games today. In his report on over a dozen upcoming Ubisoft games, the untitled Star Wars project was conspicuously absent. On Twitter, Henderson made note of the absence and provided an update on the game’s development.

I didn’t include Ubisoft’s Star Wars game here because I think that’s probably the furthest title from release and we’re probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for it. Tom Henderson

That’s disappointing news for Star Wars fans who have been excited about Disney’s decision to take franchise exclusivity away from EA. The Ubisoft Star Wars game is described as “a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy.” Unfortunately, that’s about all that has been revealed about the game, despite the fact that it was originally announced in January 2021.

Ubisoft’s Star Wars title is being developed by Massive Entertainment. The Swedish developer is best known in recent years for Tom Clancy’s The Division and its sequel, The Division 2. The company has been working on a massive open-world Avatar game, based on the James Cameron movie. That may have hindered development on the Star Wars game. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was originally announced in 2017 and is scheduled for release this year.

On that front, Henderson claims that a new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been created and that Ubisoft is “keen to show off more of the title.” Henderson does however predict that the game could be released as late as March 2023. Once Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is shipped, Massive Entertainment will presumably move all of its resources over to its open-world Star Wars game. It’s not a good time for impatient Star Wars gamers.

