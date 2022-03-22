Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Custom Xbox Series S And Controllers Announced

Xbox Global Partnerships Director Marcos Waltenberg announced today that the company plans to create custom Sonic the Hedgehog 2 controllers based on the upcoming movie and they are quite furry. The new controllers unfortunately won’t be available in-stores but instead, are part of two enter-to-win sweepstakes.

According to Waltenberg, “To catch these controllers, you better be faster than Sonic and more powerful than Knuckles! Xbox and Paramount Pictures have teamed up to celebrate the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to release a limited time only, custom Xbox Series S console and Xbox Wireless Controllers through two enter-to-win sweepstakes, (see rules) inspired by Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba.”

In addition to the fuzzy controllers, a special edition black Xbox Xbox Series S featuring a golden portal ring and an image of Sonic and Knuckles as they are in the upcoming movie. As for the controllers, they have “textured coatings reminiscent of the ‘bristly”’texture of hedgehogs in the wild” and “come in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red.” Don’t worry though, they won’t be as prickly wild hedgehogs, just very fuzzy. Perhaps not suitable for long gaming sessions but definitely fun to look at!

To get your hands on these super-exclusive items, “Fans can enter two sweepstakes for a chance to win the exclusive custom Xbox Series S and both the Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red Xbox Wireless Controllers by either (1) retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet and including the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes, or (2) for fans in the US, by redeeming Microsoft Rewards points.”

The new movie will introduce both the characters Knuckles and Tails, as well as see the return of Sonic in a totally new adventure. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release very soon in theaters everywhere on April 8, 2022.

