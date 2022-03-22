Rune Factory 5: Launch Trailer For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has just released a launch trailer for the JRPG, Rune Factory 5. The new game will be the first entry in the series since 2012’s Rune Factory 4. The game will follow a hero who has lost their memory and ends up joining a group of rangers operating in the small town of Rigbarth. Players will control the hero as they are tasked with tending to the land, battling various monsters in an effort to maintain peace in the area. Check out the new trailer below!

The new trailer for Rune Factory 5 shows off several aspects of gameplay such as farming massive crops and fighting carious creatures. In addition to battling monsters, players will also be able to tame select species. One part of the video seems to show players can go up against enemies with the help of a tamed creature. Forming social connections with townsfolk will also be an important part of the gameplay in Rune Factory 5. One NPC relationship even includes a bachelor or bachelorette living in the town, which eventually leads to the hero to marrying said character. As developers have said, “Fight, farm, and find true love in this epic new installment of the legendary Rune Factory series.” The new game seems to have it all.

Rune Factory 5 had a slightly rough production as soon after the success of the series’ fourth installment, the game’s producer announced that development was beginning on a sequel. Although, production was quickly thwarted when the developer filed for bankruptcy in 2013. However, in 2014 game publishers Marvelous AQL quickly came to the rescue when they hired the game’s developers to create a different game. This led Rune Factory’s producer to create a totally new studio under Marvelous AQL and continue development on Rune Factory 5.

Rune Factory 5 is available from today, March 22, in North America and from March 25 in Europe, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Fans of simulation JRPGs are sure to sink dozens of hours in this new game!

