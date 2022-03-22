New Sci-Fi Universe Coming From Mass Effect Director

The Mass Effect director, Casey Hudson, has today confirmed that he will be developing a brand-new sci-fi universe with his new studio. The former BioWare general manager who brought us that much loved Mass Effect trilogy, which “ended” in 2013, announces that his new universe will be the first game developed by his new studio, one that he founded in June 2021.

The studio that Hudson is heading is Humanoid Studios, and the company revealed some details this week about future projects that they will be working on. On their new and improved website, they announced that “Our current project is a multi-platform AAA game that is focused on character-driven narratives, in an all-new science-fiction universe.”

So, it’s all rather exciting when you read it from the horse’s mouth, and when it comes to sci-fi games, in particular, Hudson knows what he’s doing because along with Mass Effect, BioWare also created Baldur’s Gate 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, a much-beloved Star Wars game.

Humanoid studios are based in British Columbia and Alberta, and they pride themselves on making their developers feel wanted and at home, the studio has also integrated a hybrid style of working that allows all their 17 employees to work from home if it suits them to do so – a concept that is becoming a more commonplace of practice these days. Their informative website also explained that “we believe in the power of small, agile teams, and a flat organizational structure where everyone is empowered to make crucial decisions and help drive the project’s vision.” Employee welfare is at the top of companies’ care lists these days (as it should be) and this is a great little inkling into the type of company Humanoid is.

The Mass Effect director worked at BioWare for almost 20 years and was the leading force in the developer’s most famous titles, so his experience and know-how in the science-fiction genre are second to none. They could be on to a very good thing over in Canada, let’s see how it develops.

