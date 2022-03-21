Assassin’s Creed 1 To Be Honored With HoF Spot?

Many of you out there might not even realize that there is actually a video game Hall of Fame (well, it did only start in 2015), and on their recently released list of nominees that could potentially be inducted was Assassin’s Creed 1. Altair’s story and the first in the saga has finally been recognized as a modern-day great, a game that has been forgotten about as the years swiftly passed by, and the league of assassins gradually became wider and more varied.

The 2022 list of nominees includes The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Microsoft Minesweeper among others, so Assassin’s Creed 1 is surrounded by stalwarts of the gaming industry, to say the least (the nostalgia really is flooding in). The official Assassin’s Creed Twitter posted earlier today about how much of a privilege it would be to join this Hall of Fame, “We are incredibly honored that the original Assassin’s Creed has been nominated to join the World Video Game Hall of Fame!” It’s a lovely little gesture, this is a game that kicked off one of the most well-known video game franchises of all time – even if it has been led astray in recent years – and led to 12 games in the main series – now, that is some going, right?

Let us reminisce, the year was 2007, the rumors of a new open-world RPG game have surfaced that featured a league of secret assassins in the ancient world of Jerusalem and the rest of The Holy Land. You get your hands on the game and take your first leap of faith after mastering those new and exciting parkour skills, and have now become fully immersed in a franchise that is still going strong after 12 long years. When it comes to landmark and generational games, this is surely right at the top of the list, not only for its groundbreaking graphics or its mechanics, but also for its realism – obviously, there was no secret underground killing cult, but you believed there was, didn’t you?

So, only time will tell about which games get inducted into the HoF, but you can pretty much bet that the original Assassin’s Creed game will be one of them. But it does make you wonder about what games have been getting inducted into this mystical hall of games since it was created in 2015, and what would be in your own personal HoF?

