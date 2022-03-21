Kevin Smith Weighs In On Casting Nic Cage For Batman Sequel

To say that Nic Cage is a unique man would be an understatement of grand proportions. He was once one of the most touted actors in Hollywood, but then financial times led to him becoming more of a “I’ll do anything” actor, which can be proven by his next movie where he well and truly plays himself. But, he also dreams of getting back in the comic book world once more (a place he’s been in via two different characters), stating he wouldn’t mind being Egghead in a sequel to The Batman.

Naturally, that got a LOT of people talking, including Kevin Smith and his podcast co-host Marc Bernardin. Who weighed in on the topic:

“If he wasn’t Egghead – and now it’s gonna be hard to not see him as anything but Egghead – But what Batman villain would you cast Nic Cage as?” Smith asked Bernardin.

“Hugo Strange [Nic Cage] would do amazing with; Man-Bat; Scarface, b*tch, yes! Could you imagine he played Scarface so he was The Ventriloquist, but they made him up to also look like the dummy as well? Oh that’d be f*cked up. Like, remember that weird Pinocchio movie where he’s made of wood and you’re like ‘Uhhhhhhh!’ [makes scared face] like that f*cking look? That’s a good idea, Scarface. See, I wouldn’t have thought of that – you could pull that sh*t off in a Matt Reeves movie, right? Like there’s nothing weird about it: it’s just a guy workin a puppet and sh*t.”

An interesting idea indeed. And their suggestions do point to the fact that Nic Cage does have range, and he’s shown it multiple times over his career, so why not have options?

Whether he’ll actually get his “wish” is something we need to see to believe. But Kevin Smith is for it, and if nothing else, it would be interesting.

Source: Fatman Beyond Podcast