James Gunn Teasing MORE DC Comics Projects?

The story of James Gunn doing superhero projects is very unique, for better and for worse. Because he very much was a horror guy and doing certain “shock” pieces before getting the chance to do Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel Studios. A movie that NO ONE had expectations of being as good as it was. Naturally, he got to do a sequel and it was a huge hit, especially in its opening weekend. But then, his past (via a cyber attack) came back to haunt him, Disney fired him…and DC Comics came aboard.

They hired him to do the “not reboot” of Suicide Squad via…The Suicide Squad. He went all out for the movie…and then the pandemic hit. This gave him a lockdown opportunity, one where he took the character of Peacemaker (who was in The Suicide Squad) and wrote a TV show about him, WB approved it, and it aired earlier this year to great acclaim and is getting a second season.

During a podcast, James Gunn reiterated that he has another project with DC Comics in the works…and possibly another after that:

“I know where it goes emotionally and we’re figuring out the plot stuff,” Gunn teased about Season 2 of Peacemaker. “Frankly, I’m working on another DC thing, and maybe another one. So we’ve got a couple of different things we’re trying to balance with the story.”

Most people expect at least one of those two new projects (if both happen) to be about another Suicide Squad member. Possibly Bloodsport, or maybe Ratcatcher 2.

It also should be noted that after a LARGE campaign to get him reinstated, he’s doing multiple projects for Marvel Studios again, including GOTG Vol.3 So yeah, he’s going to be a busy man, and who knows what all he’s got figured out in his very unique mind.

Source: Twitter