Moon Knight Clip Shows Off New Allies and Enemies

The next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost here, as Moon Knight is getting ready to debut its first episode on March 30th. To keep people excited for this, the official Twitter for Marvel Entertainment dropped a minute-long clip from presumably the first episode and it helps showcase the danger that the main characters are in.

In this case, that would be “Steven” (the man who can’t tell if he’s awake or asleep) as well as a woman played by Calamawy who happens to know his alter ego in Marc Spector. They are approached by the villain of the show, played by Ethan Hawke, and when ‘negotiations fall short’, the two have to run as Hawke reveals to have the magical power to summon monsters!

You can check out the clip below!

Watch Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy in this new action-packed clip from Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LjFBybxdBU — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 21, 2022

This is all very interesting for various reasons. Remember, “Steven” doesn’t know what’s going on, and doesn’t understand who he is or that he’s Moon Knight. As other clips have showed, he’ll eventually get in touch with his other split personalities via Marc Spector and even “Mr. Knight” in order to further piece together the puzzle that is his life.

If this one clip is any indication though, you can expect not just action, but lots of magic and cosmic forces coming into play here. We already know that the moon god Khonshu is coming via a certain clip from the trailer, and likely we’ll get the sun god as well as that seems to be who Hawke’s character is a herald of.

It’ll be very interesting to see how this all comes together in the end. Especially since the team behind the show has noted that it won’t be overtly connecting to the rest of the MCU as a whole. Or at least, that’s what they claim…

Source: Twitter