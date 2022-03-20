Rooted Developers Showcase Real Time Season Changes In Game

The developers of the upcoming multiplayer survival game created in Unreal Engine 5, Rooted, have shown off some footage of the real time season changes in the game.

It was shown off via a Tweet sent out on Friday with a brief video showing the updating fog, volumetric cloud and environment materials.

The game currently doesn’t have a set release date, but in a recent developer update posted on Steam, it was said that the game is still in its ”early stages of creation.” So, it’s looking like it is still a while away yet.

“We are currently working mainly on the gameplay mechanics, and we have decided to share with you some videos showing some of our features, in a post-apocalyptic environment, in order to better project you in the final experience.



And in this first phase, the focus is on the 3Cs. We want players to have fun controlling the characters and evolving in the open world! Using the Unreal Engine 5 technologies, we start from solid foundations and implement our ideas, our mechanics… In short, we create the feeling we want.



The backpack physics scene allows us to emphasize the interaction with the backpack, which allows us to attach inventory items such as tools, weapons, or various items you find in dilapidated buildings and want to keep for customizing your bag! Customization is at the heart of the game.



We implement a day and night cycle. One of our videos shows you the real time rendering, which is really amazing. We love the lighting, we love the night, we love transitions, we love! We hope you love too.



In developing the character constants, which are affected by many factors including altitude, weather…, we shared a weather transition (quick for the video), to show the details we care about, like making the character cross his arms when he’s cold. We love immersion.”

For those who don’t know about Rooted, here’s a little bit of information for you:

Explore the Post Apo Open World



20 years after a bacteriological war that decimated the world’s population, you are one of the few survivors who fight every day for their safety, evolving in a post apocalyptic open world.



Your Companions



Alone or in cooperation with other players, you can train animals that will become real allies. You can give them missions to ensure your safety, or to hunt.



Craft and Custom camping



Build your shelter, your weapons, your electrical and hydraulic network and improve their quality during your expeditions.



The Bestiary



Complete your bestiary during the expeditions, by analyzing the environment. Animals, plants… Take advantage of all the elements to equip yourself, feed yourself and customize your crafts.

Rooted is looking to be a very promising game, and we can’t wait to see more as it progresses.

Source