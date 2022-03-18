Benedict Cumberbatch Talks Struggles Of Filming Doctor Strange Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is aiming to have a very big year, not the least of which are the slate of live-action films that are coming to theaters that will hopefully do somewhat well, if not as well as Spider-Man No Way Home. But the one that is kicking it all off is that of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This film is very much going to set the tone for the whole year, and for good reason. But to say that this movie was anything but hard to film would be a lie.

Because this movie was supposed to release in 2020, then 2021, and then got moved again in 2022. All because of reshoots and COVID and more. And for the star of the film, even he admits it was hard:

“It’s been tough. I’ll be honest with you. It’s had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we’re at,” Benedict Cumberbatch noted. “To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It’s been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one.”

And as for the product results…

“I hope the results are as good [as the first movie], but yeah, I think it can’t be underestimated. It’s really… This is a film that has a lot of resources,” Cumberbatch said. “It’s nothing compared to the struggles of live performance. It’s really, it’s tough, but very rewarding, very fun.”

Hopefully the fans agree when Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness arrives on May 6th.

Source: Deadline