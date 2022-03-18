Christopher Lloyd Joins The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian was the show that single-handedly made the Star Wars universe viable again. It introduced new characters, fleshed out certain other elements of the Star Wars world, while also giving us something fresh and familiar. Season 2 of the show impressed many and setup a lot of thing. Including The Book of Boba Fett which ended earlier this year. And while “Mando” did go and cameo in that show, and took over two episodes, his own series is getting a third season and hopefully will air this year.

As such, fans are very curious about what’s going to happen in it. And to that end, a new report has come out that states that Christopher Lloyd has been cast in the show. You know, Doc Brown from Back to the Future? Yeah, he’s going to be in The Mandalorian Season 3, though at present we don’t know whom he is going to play.

That being said, we shouldn’t judge who he will play because the show has already done a really great job of not just casting, but casting people in roles you’ll never expect. Like with Werner Herzog, or Nick Nolte, Carl Weathers, and so on and so forth.

So for all we know, Lloyd could be a huge player in the third season, or, he might have a small part that plays towards the overall narrative. We won’t know until it arrives.

What we do know about Season 3 is honestly minimal, and due solely to Book of Boba Fett. Mando and Grogu are reunited, Mando still has the Darksaber, and is now flying around with his ‘clan’ in a modified Naboo Starfighter.

There are hints that there is going to be more going on due to Mando being cast out by The Weaponer due to him taking off his helmet for Grogu.

And you can bet there are going to be more surprises to come.

