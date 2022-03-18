Grand Theft Auto V Takes Advantage of PS5 3D Audio

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise might be awaiting the next mainline chapter installment release. We know that Rockstar Games is working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, but that hasn’t stopped them from further bringing out Grand Theft Auto V onto more platforms. The installment has recently reached the latest generation of console gaming with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

If you have yet to play this game, then there’s a reason Sony is hopeful you’ll give it a chance on the PlayStation 5. With the PlayStation 5, players will get 3D audio. For those of you who might have missed the marketing campaign for the PlayStation 5, 3D audio acts just as you would think. Developers can place audio in a virtual 3D space giving players a better sense of where audio is coming from.

Essentially, you get a virtual surround sound setup. Games should sound even fuller, hopefully translating to better immersion. For the latest Grand Theft Auto V port release, you should get an overhaul in the audio department. Los Santos might sound better than you’ve experienced before. Of course, this might appeal to those who have yet to play Grand Theft Auto V.

Again, Grand Theft Auto V has been around for ages now. After first releasing on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms, we’re dealing with releases on a third-generation of console platforms. Hopefully, this will help tie over some fan’s anticipation as Rockstar Games continues to work on the next major installment. In the meantime, you can check out our official Before You Buy video coverage of Grand Theft Auto V embedded below.

