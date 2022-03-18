New Obi-Wan Kenobi Synopsis Teases More Past Characters Returning

For fans of Star Wars, the month of May can’t come soon enough. Mainly because on the 45th anniversary of Star Wars A New Hope releasing in theaters, we’re going to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that will bridge the gap between A New Hope and Revenge of the Sith. But what exactly will happen in this series is only slightly known via the trailer and the numerous teasers that have been shown. And now, we can add a synopsis to that teaser list.

Because as per usual, a series description has been given, and it lets loose some key wording, teasing what might be happening to our dear Jedi:

Disney+ describes the series, “During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.”

The keywords here aren’t “crucial mission” (though that does help steer the series into a key direction), but rather the line “confront allies turned enemies). We already know that Darth Vader is going to be in this series, but he was an “ally” not “allies”. Implying that characters from the Prequel films, or even the Star Wars: The Clone Wars cartoons might be showing up to fight the former general.

But who could that be? Hard to say. One character might be Cody, the Clone Trooper who had a great relationship with Kenobi until Order 66 came about. Or, we could see Jedi who betrayed their code and joined the Sith alongside Vader.

It’s honestly hard to say at this point. We do know that the Inquisitors are coming for Kenobi and other Jedi, so they factor into this as well.

All we can do is wait for the Obi-Wan series to debut on Disney+ on May 25th.

