Wayne T. Carr Reveals New Image Of Snyder Cut Green Lantern

Today is a very special day for a certain sect of DC Comics fans. Mainly because today is the 1-year anniversary of the arrival of The Snyder Cut, aka Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It was a “director’s cut” that Warner Bros emphatically denied existed, until they couldn’t stop the legion of fans who demanded to see it after the fallout from the theatrical version came forth. It was a 4-hour film that showed just about everything that Zack Snyder had originally planned for the film, and even a few extra scenes sprinkled in. But…even with the fans in his corner, Warner Bros still wouldn’t give him everything he wanted.

Key among them was the introduction of the Green Lantern Corps. Something that Snyder fought hard for, and even got actor Wayne T. Carr to play his version of John Stewart (and filmed his scene in his own parking lot due to COVID restrictions). But, due to Warner Bros not wanting to have “conflicting versions of the character” (based on an upcoming Green Lantern Corps series that…may still be happening?) they nixed it and so Snyder put in The Martian Manhunter instead.

But, with the cries of fans wanting WB (or their new parent company of Discovery) to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, Wayne T. Carr is helping how he can. Mainly by posting a new image of how his Green Lantern would’ve looked on screen, and it’s pretty cool.

Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

👊🏿💚🤞🏿

In brightest day… pic.twitter.com/VS2kYj8ZlV — Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) March 18, 2022

That is a piece of concept art that Snyder himself showed off of what Carr would look like as Stewart, and it’s pretty accurate to the comics.

And his comments of “give the people what they want” is a battle cry that many do indeed desire. And many hope that with the new merger that those who hindered Snyder’s vision will be gone and Justice League 2 & 3 (along with other films) will be made.

