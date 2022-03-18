New World Shares 2022 Content Roadmap – But Is It Too Late?

Amazon Games’ PC MMO New World has just shared its content roadmap for 2022 and promises a host of new features and events for players to dive into. The roadmap, which is split into the three upcoming seasons of 2022, shows that three new expeditions will be playable, one in spring, one in summer and one in the autumn. Winter seems to have been left out of the plan for now, but presumably, there’ll be further updates on the end of year content as we get closer to the backend of 2022.

In addition to expeditions, the roadmap shows that the game will be getting new weapons with each season, as well as a PvP award track and 3v3 arena gameplay mode coming in the Spring (so pretty soon, given that it’s March already). Summer will see the introduction of an as-yet-untitled ‘Summer Event’ and will implement an Expedition Group Finder into the game. In the Autumn, players can expect to see the addition of a new territory, Brimstone. Leaderboards will also be an autumnal feature, as well two seasonal events; Nightvale Hallow and Turkulon 2022.

While it’s great to see that the New World does have a plan going forward, the state of the game currently has given some players cause for concern. Despite a hugely successful launch back in September 2021, which saw millions queuing to get into Aeternum for the first time, the game’s player base has dwindled. With a steady decline from a million at launch to around 30,000 concurrent players in February, things haven’t been looking too good for Amazon’s flagship title.

Hopefully, the introduction of this new content and the fact that there does seem to be a commitment to the ongoing development of New World should see players returning to give the game a second chance.

Source