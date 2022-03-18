Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War -First Look At Interior Artwork

Marvel has today announced that fans can have a look at some of the interior artwork for their new limited series of comics featuring crossover content with Fortnite, which will be coming in June. Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will be a five-issue limited series and will treat Fortnite fans to another incredible interdimensional battle and adventure. The story will revolve around a mysterious crystallised fragment of the Zero Point that has somehow been thrust into the Marvel Universe.

This will be the second time that Marvel has collaborated with Fortnite on a comic run. In 2020, they made the leap from the infamous Battle Royale island into print with Fortnite X Marvel – Nexus War: Thor. Following the success of this, they’re following up on the story with Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War. This new collaborative mini-series will include a number of Marvel’s most notable heroes. Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron-Man and Shuri will all feature in a storyline that spans both the Marvel universe and the Fortnite universe. It will also include a variety of much-loved characters from the Fortnite universe, although it’s not yet known exactly who.

The comics will be written by Marvel stalwart Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard. Sergio Davila, the artist behind the Captain Marvel comics, will be taking care of the visuals, with inking done by Sean Parsons, colours by Edgar Delgado and the cover being designed by Leinil Francis Yu.

Marvel’s partnership with Fortnite seems to be going from strength to strength. If recent reports about the introduction of Dr Strange in time for Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 are to be believed then there’s clearly no sign of the ongoing collaboration slowing down any time soon either. Which is great news for fans of both franchises.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is set to release in June.

