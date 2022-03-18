Hogwarts Legacy Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

The Harry Potter universe is one that honestly almost didn’t happen. But then when it did happen it became one of the biggest things around. Inspiring not just a book line, but a mainline movie series, a spinoff movie series (that is getting its 3rd movie soon), a play acting as the official/unofficial 8th “book” and of course, a slew of video games that helped take you into that world in one form or another. And now, Portkey Games is aiming to give you the most “authentic” Harry Potter-esque experience via Hogwarts Legacy.

The game has been teased for quite some time now, but more recently we’ve gotten some new details. Not the least of which is having NO microstransactions in the game, and the reveal that it won’t just come to the next-gen consoles for Xbox and PS5, but also the Nintendo Switch.

This is a good thing no doubt as the Nintendo Switch has well over a hundred million hardware units out there, and we’d bet that many of them are Harry Potter fans on some level. Depending on how good the port is, we’d also reckon that it could sell a fair amount on Switch.

For those who don’t know about the core elements of Hogwarts Legacy, we’ll explain it for you. It’s an:

“Open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.”

It also will be:

“putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.”

The game will release Holiday 2022.

Source: Portkey Games