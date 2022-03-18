Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 1 Available Now In US

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch by a pretty wide margin, and many felt that this would lead into a concentrated effort to go and get a Mario Kart 9 (Tour doesn’t count!) title for the Nintendo Switch. However, that’s not what Nintendo did. Instead, they pulled a swerve and announced at the February Nintendo Direct that they would instead be releasing 48 new tracks via their Booster Course Pass. And today, it’s available for everyone to play.

The irony is that they were actually available yesterday for most of the world, but not the US. But today via the DLC pass or the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you can get access to the first wave of eight courses and have fun.

Nintendo even released a brand new trailer highlighting the eight courses so you can see the new raceways you’ll be getting in the game.

Nintendo is pulling a bit of a Super Smash Bros Ultimate with this, as they’re going to be distributing the courses over the course of many months all the way to the end of 2023. That means you’ll be able to enjoy the new courses for a while before the next ones come out.

However, for some, the desire for a truly new Mario Kart game exists. Especially since there has been untold amounts of rumors saying that the game DOES EXIST and yet we haven’t heard word one of this from the Big N.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t get this Booster Pass and enjoy playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it is rather curious that Nintendo is taking this path. But then again, they may feel that because Deluxe has sold so well that just about every one of those customers will get the new courses. We’ll find out.

