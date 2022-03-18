Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Delayed Due To Toei Hac

Dragon Ball Super was the most recent anime for the long-running, and long-beloved, anime series. And as a result of that, its popularity has skyrocketed even more since it came out. That led to the release of the Broly movie that did incredibly well in theaters. And while it took a while, we did get the reveal of the next movie via Super Hero, and Toei Co. (the team behind it) noted that the movie would release in April of 2022 in Japan, and then later this Summer in the US.

However, that has now changed, as an official update on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero website has been made and reveals that the movie has been delayed due to a hack within the company.

Note: this was a rough translation so it’s wording may not be exact:

“As previously reported, the movie “Dragon Ball Super Super Hero”, which was scheduled to be released nationwide from April 22 (Friday), was released due to unauthorized access to the network by a third party at the production company Toei Animation. It became a difficult situation to produce. Therefore, we would like to inform you that we have no choice but to postpone the release. We are very sorry to everyone who is looking forward to the release. We will announce the new release date in the near future, so please wait for a while. Thank you for your understanding.

Please keep the advance tickets you have already purchased as they will be available after the new release date.”

So yeah, that’s a bummer. But, it should be known that this wasn’t just a hack on Dragon Ball, but on other animes as well, and they too have been delayed as a result of that.

Hopefully this issue can be fixed soon so that a new release date can be given.

Source: Toei