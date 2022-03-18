Gran Turismo 7 Server Problems Persist for Over 24 Hours

Much of the game has been unplayable for over a day.

Since its release earlier this month, Gran Turismo 7 has sped to the top of racing enthusiasts ‘Best Game Ever’ list. Offering a realistic racing experience and hundreds of cars and customizations to choose from, it has continued to be praised by critics and fans alike.

However, as that new car smell starts to dissipate, players are finding more reasons to criticize the Polyphony Digital title, with many pointing the finger at its excessive use of microtransactions. The most recent issue, however, has left a large portion of the game virtually unplayable for the last 24 hours.

To implement the newest 1.07 update, Gran Turismo 7‘s servers were scheduled to go down on Thursday at 2 AM EST for around two hours. As of right now, that two hours has stretched to 29 hours, and no update has been given for when players can expect them to be back up.

Gran Turismo 7 relies heavily on having a stable internet connection, as the only part of the game that is accessible without it is the arcade mode. Many are taking to social media to complain about the inability to access single-player mode without an online connection.

The game’s official Twitter account made a post on Thursday to warn players of the ongoing problem.

“We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue.”

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Japan on Wednesday, but it doesn’t seem as though this has anything to do with the server issues. Series producer and Polyphony Digital CEO addressed the event on Twitter. : “We don’t know the precise extent of overall damage across Japan yet, but at this point in time our Polyphony Tokyo Studio and our servers are safe,” he wrote.

Gran Turismo 7 was released on March 4 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It is the eighth mainline installment in the series, and the first to be multi-console.

Source