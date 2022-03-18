Triangle Strategy Sells 800,000 Copies in Two Weeks

The newest tactical RPG from Square Enix, Triangle Strategy, has been impressing fans of the genre for the past few weeks. With the development of the game led by Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler producer Tomoya Asano, gaming publications and fans have applauded the title for its complex story, satisfying combat system, compelling character, and high replayability.

Those compliments are now being translated into real-world numbers, as a new Tweet posted by the official Triangle Strategy account has announced that Triangle Strategy has sold over 800,000 copies worldwide in only two weeks. 200,000 of these sales were in Japan alone. Outside of Nintendo’s Fire Emblem series, tactical RPGs often don’t pull in such huge audiences these days, so this is an impressive milestone.

The announcement also contains a gorgeous drawing from character designer and artist Naoki Ikushima.

“Two weeks have passed since the game was released. Over 200,000 copies have been sold in Japan and the rest of Asia, with 800,000 copies sold around the world,” the Tweet from Asano reads. “Thank you so much. This illustration was drawn by Ikushima to show his gratitude. I hope you’ll all continue to support us in the future!”

Previously, Square Enix’s popular 2D title Octopath Traveler managed to hit the 1 million sales mark at around three weeks. Triangle Strategy is certainly keeping pace!

For those who haven’t played the title yet, here’s what Nintendo has to say about the tactical title:

“Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.”

Triangle Strategy was released for the Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022. The title was first teased during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct stream.

Source