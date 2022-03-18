Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream Notes: What’s Coming Next?

And be sure to claim those Primogems while you can!

Announced earlier this week, today’s Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream dropped a ton of new information about what’s coming next in the popular free-to-play RPG. The next update is scheduled to bring a new playable character, some much-requested return banners, and new events to keep things fresh and fun.

Update 2.6 will see the release of the newest 5-star character, Kamisato Ayato. The current head of the Kamisato Clan and the Yashiro Commissioner, Ayato is Ayaka’s brother and a Hydro sword user. The first banner in the new update will introduce him to the gacha pool, and will also see a Venti re-run. Anyone hoping to get the Anemo Archon will finally have a chance!

As many across social media have guessed, the second banner in the 2.6 update will see the return of the Cryo character Kamisato Ayaka.

The Chasm is a new area being added with a massive above-ground and underground space with lots of new quests. A new Archon story quest will move the main story forward and will focus on the Traveler and Khaenri’ah.

A new seasonal event will be coming to Inazuma which will allow players to grab the 4-star Hydro character Xingqiu for free! Another event titled “Spices from the West” will be hosted by a visitor from Sumeru, which is rumored to be the next continent to be introduced in Genshin Impact in the future.

The debut date for Update 2.6 is March 30, 2022. Along with all these announcements, a trailer has also been posted to the Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

To wrap this up, as is customary during these livestreams, some brand new codes to get free Primogems have been posted by HoYoVerse. Be sure to redeem these codes as soon as you can, because they’ll expire today, March 18 at 9 PM PST.

AB7CKBVQULE5- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

3TPUKSV8C5X9 – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

UT7C2TD8C5ZD – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. Across all platforms, Genshin Impact is estimated to have grossed $3.7 billion in its first year, the highest ever first-year launch revenue for a video game.

