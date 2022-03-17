Harley Quinn Season 3 Using Batman TAS Art?

Fans are waiting for Harley Quinn Season 3 eagerly, as the show has proven to not just be the best thing for the character since Margot Robbie in the DCEU (#BirdsOfPreySequel!!!), but has given some other characters the spotlight in some fun ways as well. Not the least of which is poking fun at the DCEU, Marvel, past Batman shows, and more. But, they’re also willing to pay tribute to them when the time comes as Season 3 will apparently do.

Don’t believe us? Well, in an interview about the upcoming season, showrunner Patrick Schumacker revealed that they’re going to pay tribute to where Harley Quinn was created. No, not in the comics…Batman The Animated Series:

“We have an episode that’s a big love letter to ‘Batman: the Animated Series'” said Schumacker. “We even got some original backgrounds from the show that we use in the episode.”

For those who really don’t remember, Harley Quinn was the brainchild of one Paul Dini, he even knew who exactly to put as her voice via his friend Arleen Sorkin. She was so popular with fans that they adapted her origin episode “Mad Love” into the comics where she would eventually become not just very popular there, but would influence many comics to come. Not the least of which is her being a part of the Suicide Squad via The New 52, getting multiple solo series that defined her character even more, and now being a key part of the Bat-Family.

So if they’re bringing in some Batman TAS stuff for Harley Quinn Season 3, it’ll be no doubt interesting to see how it plays out.

We also are going to see James Gunn making a cameo, and apparently…Kite-Man is going to be getting a spinoff from the show. What a world we live in.

Source: Slash/Film