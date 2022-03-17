Apex Legends Mobile Launching In Full This Summer

A new pre-registration trailer for Apex Legends Mobile has dropped, with it looking like the full launch of the game will be going ahead this summer. On the official website for Apex Legends Mobile, players keen to get stuck into the mobile version of their favourite free-to-play battle royale shooter can pre-register their details now.

Earlier this month Respawn Entertainment and EA announced that the game would be getting a limited regional launch. The ten eligible countries (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Colombia) have been able to test out the game’s matchmaking systems, backend infrastructure, progression systems, in-game commerce and other regional live capabilities. The developers also wanted valuable feedback on the Ranked system and the different game modes, presumably before deciding if Apex Legends Mobile was really ready for a global rollout.

Today’s news looks like Respawn and EA are moving closer to a confirmed launch date for the full game. The team have promised a version of Apex Legends that are specifically designed for mobile gameplay. This means particularly streamlined controls for touchscreen usage, to suit tablets as well as mobile phones. Even certain gameplay modes have had a mobile-friendly makeover and some maps will be exclusively mobile-only.

As previously reported, this game is a standalone experience that takes place in the Apex Legends universe. There will also be new Legends introduced as well as a variety of live events to expand the game’s range and keep the content fresh.

As a reward for pre-registering, players will be eligible to unlock the following bonuses when the following pre-registration targets are hit.

500,000 Pre-Registers – Founders Badge

1,000,000 Pre-Registers – Banner Frame: Bloodhound

2,500,000 Pre-Registers – Banner Pose: Bloodhound

5,000,000 Pre-Registers – Epic Skin: R99

You can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on the Google Play Store now, with openings for pre-registration on iOS coming soon.

Source