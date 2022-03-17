Naga-Themed Expansion Coming To Hearthstone

Blizzard has announced the theme for the upcoming Hearthstone expansion. Voyage To the Sunken City will be a chance for Hearthstone players to visit the hidden depths of Zin-Azshari and do battle with the armies of Queen Azshara. Zin-Azshari is, of course, home to the deadly Naga and was a key location of World Of Warcraft’s Battle For Azeroth expansion.

The launch date for the newest expansion for Hearthstone has been revealed in a short trailer as April 12th. The short announcement trailer shows further details about the ancient civilization of Zin-Azshari. It also gives players some idea of what to expect from the latest version of the much-loved card-based strategy game.

The game’s designers feature in the clip and explain that in Voyage To The Sunken City, players will be introduced to some important nautical items and twelve brand new cards. 135 new collectable cards will be added in total, as well as some cool new spell mechanics. Hearthstone’s latest update will also see brand new Colossal minions. These creatures are apparently too huge to fit onto one card! They’ll be busy summoning gigantic extra appendages onto the board, even if the Colossal minion was not played from hand.

A new minion type will also feature in Voyage To The Sunken City. The Naga minion will be a spell-focused minion type and will remain a permanent fixture in Hearthstone after the expansion’s launch on April 12th. They will often give bonuses for playing spells while they feature in your hand.

You can pre-purchase the Voyage To The Sunken City mega bundle now. This pack includes 80 Voyage To The Sunken City card packs, 5 Golden Voyage To The Sunken City card packs, two random Golden Voyage To The Sunken City Legendary cards, the Queen Azshara Mage hero skin, the Azshara card back, 5 Mercenaries Packs, Battlegrounds Perks, and the new Boombardment Battlegrounds Finisher.

