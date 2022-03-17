WRC 10 Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Game publishers, Nacon have released the launch trailer for WRC 10 on Nintendo Switch. The game was previously released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2021 and now it is finally making its way to Nintendo’s handheld gaming platform. Switch users can rejoice because the Nintendo version is the full WRC 10 game, rather than a slimmed-down version that Switch players are unfortunately used to receiving. The new trailer features footage recorded directly from the Switch, check it out below.

The racing game, WRC 10 celebrates 50 years of the World Rally Championship, “offering a brand-new Anniversary edition, packed with new content and sensations. Relive the most intense moments from 1973 to today! WRC 10 History Mode puts your driving talents to the test through 19 historical events that require you to adapt to racing conditions of each time period.” In line with the 50th anniversary, players can choose from a wide range of historical rally cars such as the Alpine A110, Audi Quattro, Lancia Delta Group A, and Citroën Xsara WRC.

According to developers, some of the game’s content includes:

The 4 new 2021 rallies: Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain

6 historic rallies including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany and Argentina

120 special stages

52 official teams from the 2021 season (WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC),

20 legendary cars from Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more…

The game’s Career Mode offers a livery editor so players can create their own team and customize their cars. “With a hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine, WRC 10 has made the feeling of driving even better, with better aerodynamic force, turbo and braking management, on all surfaces. The sound design has also been revamped to reinforce the immersion.”

WRC 10 is officially available on Nintendo Switch from today in Europe and in North America from March 29. The game can also be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

