Monster Energy Supercross 5: The Official Videogame Now Availble

Supercross fans will be excited to find out more about the latest motorbike simulation game from Milestone S.r.l. Monster Energy Supercross 5: The Official Videogame launched today and is available to order now for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. This is in addition to being available for PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam.

The fifth chapter in the Monster Energy Supercross series sees you testing your mettle in the ultimate indoor supercross experience. The game’s development team at Milestone have been working hard to recreate the adrenaline rush of the real-world supercross discipline, according to Lead Game Designer Antonio Giordano. In a post for Xbox Wire, he explains the developers’ passion for supercross. He’s also shared some of the new features that players can expect to find in Monster Energy Supercross 5: The Official Videogame.

The adrenaline of the Supercross discipline is all about those crazy vibes of driving fast and getting the flow of the track done and right, without crashing and trying to arrive first. Everything we continue to see in the official races is what we want to put in Monster Energy Supercross 5: The Official Videogame we believe that’s what our game is about: feelings. Antonio Giordano, Lead Game Designer

The game also introduces a range of newly designed gameplay mechanics. These include, for example, a player injury system, a brand new career mode, free-roaming on official tracks and practice modes in the compound. Career mode in particular focuses on your journey from novice supercross biker all the way through to ‘Pro’ mode, where your ultimate success will depend on your skill in racing the legends of the 450SX class.

Bikers everywhere should hopefully get a buzz out of this dirt-track racing adrenaline rush, so it will be interesting to see how it’s received post-launch. You can check out the launch trailer for the game below.

