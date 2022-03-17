Godfall Is To Be Updated With New Content

The much-panned Godfall is to be updated with brand new free content that hopes to ignite interest in the game once again. Gearbox Publishing and the games developer, Counterplay Games announced today that they will be releasing the “Exalted” update on April 7th – so stick that date in your diary. Exalted will be filled to the brim with new content, quality of life enhancements, earnable cosmetics, as well as including every major fan request that has occurred since the launch of the game – and there was quite a few of them.

Released back in 2020 for PlayStation 4 and on PC, Godfall wasn’t exactly well-received by critics, a Gamesradar review explained that the game has “great combat but its focus on grinding might not sit well with everyone”. But whatever the critics had to say wasn’t mirrored by all the fans because there were some glowing responses from a large group of players, who commented on the combat system and the game’s gorgeous aesthetic. And anyway, the fan’s opinions are what should matter most, right?

Counterplay Games game director Daniel Nordlander had this to say in a recent press release, “Godfall’s Exalted update is the culmination of a year and a half of post-launch support and directly speaks to major elements our community has been telling us that they want to experience in the game.” Sometimes listening to the fans is a great way to learn, more companies should follow suit. Nordlander went on to say, “We have been tracking this feedback on forums, social media posts, as well as countless streams and videos in an effort to target where we didn’t quite hit the expectations of the majority of players and of ourselves.”

This Exalted upgrade almost sounds like a thank you to all the players out there that stuck with them through their rough patch. So, with the news that Godfall is to be updated, those loyal players that didn’t turn their back on this action role-playing game can experience the wondrous world of Aperion in a fresh and engaging format.

