The Quarry Releases On June 10th, First Look At Trailer

We’ve just been given our first look at The Quarry, and it’s fair to say that it looks like it’ll be a summertime screamfest. Yesterday, publishers 2K and developers Supermassive Games treated an unsuspecting public to a short teaser trailer for the brand new horror game. Today they’ve gone one better with an official reveal trailer which shows us some of the awesome cinematic action we can expect to see.

Along with the new footage of The Quarry, a confirmed release date of June 10th has also been announced. Horror fans look alive; this is your first look at the creepy new summer camp caper that’s to come.

In the clip, we get to see some fully-fledged cinematic action from a host of famous faces. Scream star David Arquette heads up a substantial lineup of talent, including Ariel Winter, Skyler Gisondo, Siobhan Williams and Brenda Song, amongst others.

The game is set in Hackett’s Quarry, a summer camp in upstate New York, and focuses on a crew of teen camp counsellors who find that they have the place to themselves. According to the game’s official website, it’ll be up to you to decide the fates of each of them as you take part in what’s being described as a ‘thrilling cinematic tale’.

Pre-order bonuses have also been announced. Those who choose to pre-purchase The Quarry before its June 10th launch date will receive the Horror History Visual Filter Pack. This is an aesthetic-based filter pack that will allow players to tailor their visual experience of the game. The pack includes three cinematic filters which aim to replicate classic horror filmmaking styles; Black And White Classic Horror, Indie Horror and 80’s Horror.

For the full details on the game’s release and gameplay, you can check out the game’s website which is now live. The Quarry is set to launch on June 10th and will be available on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam.

