Daredevil Disney+ Reboot Confirmed?



While the Netflix “Defenders-Verse” is technically no more (though you can now watch it on Disney+), there were many things it got right. It brought respect and great intensity to characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher (we don’t talk about Iron Fist…). Each of those four series (seriously, we don’t talk about Iron Fist!) had fans begging for more when they were “done” and for “The Man Without Fear” many thought it was criminal that it didn’t get even MORE respect than it did. And so when Disney+ was born, fans continued to demand #DaredevilSeason4.

This was only compounded by the fact that Charlie Cox (the man who played Matt Murdock in the Netflix series) made his “official MCU debut” (even though the Defenders-verse WAS in the MCU technically) via Spider-Man No Way Home. Though it was a brief scene, fans were heartened, and now a new report is stating that Daredevil may indeed be coming to the MCU for real and in full this time around.

A new “Daredevil Reboot” listing appeared in the latest issue of Production Weekly, saying Kevin Feige and Chris Gray as the show’s producers.

That’s very heartening, though obviously some will wince at the word “reboot” versus just a straight-up continuation of things. The answer to that lies actually in the arrival of Kingpin via Hawkeye (played once again by Vincent D’Onofrio), where he was the “same guy” and yet clearly wasn’t.

Plus, you could argue that given all that’s happened in the MCU since the Defenders-verse was canceled, it’s fair to reboot it. BUT, those same reports also state that Charlie Cox IS coming back as Matt Murdock, and with Kingpin being the same actor too, it only makes sense that most of the OG Netflix cast will return as well.

Fingers crossed everyone!

Source: ComicBook.com.