First Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Cup Pass Arrives

The Nintendo Direct that happened in February has many surprises for many fans of the Big N, not the least of which was a slew of new title reveals that will keep gamers happy throughout 2022 (with more no doubt on the way). But one of the more surprising (and controversial to some) elements was that of the reveal that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was not getting stopped in its updates…it was about to get an even bigger update via the Booster Course Pass.

Because as Nintendo revealed, instead of releasing a Mario Kart 9 (which EVERYONE wants), they decided to do a massive DLC pack in the vein of Super Smash Bros Ultimate with the Booster Course Pass. Each “wave” of the pass will feature 8 courses from the history of the Mario Kart series, and some have even noticed that they’ve had some improvements in certain ways.

Today, the first wave of that content arrived, here are the course you’ll be able to play on:

Golden Dash Cup:

• Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

• Toad Circuit (Nintendo 3DS)

• Choco Mountain (Nintendo 64)

• Coconut Mall (Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup:

• Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

• Shroom Ridge (Nintendo DS)

• Sky Garden (Game Boy Advance)

• Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

The “waves” will continue until the end of 2023, each pass containing another set of 8 courses. As for how you yourself can get these courses, you can either buy the pass in full. Or, you can go and get the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack (which gives you access to many classic games) and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC will be included for free.

So if you’ve been itching to get back on the race track, now is the time for you to do it!

Source: Nintendo Everything