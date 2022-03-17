Is Ghostwire: Tokyo Open World?

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the most anticipated game of the year. It takes place in a futuristic version of Tokyo overrun by deadly supernatural forces. A mysterious occultist caused the entire population to vanish in an instant, leaving you to find out what happened and fix everything.

The events of Ghostwire: Tokyo happen in a unique version of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. The city features an ultra-modern cityscape, as well as traditional Japanese temples. But Tokyo is also full of vengeful spirits roaming the streets.

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda created a faithful reproduction of Tokyo. Some iconic landmarks are visible in the game, such as Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower. The game’s main character, Akito, is possessed by a spirit detective granting him superpowers. He will have to fight against the spirits haunting the city and unveil the mystery behind everyone’s disappearance. But can Akito walk around freely in an open-world version of Tokyo?

Will Ghostwire: Tokyo have an open world?

Ghostwire: Tokyo doesn’t appear to be an open-world game. Instead of a large map to freely explore, the game features open-ended levels. This means that while you can move around as you want during a mission, you cannot drop everything to climb to the top of Tokyo Tower whenever you want.

Tango Gameworks does not describe Ghostwire: Tokyo as a true open-world game. The game will still offer a high level of immersion, with the possibility to explore the city both horizontally and vertically. “The size of the map wasn’t very important to us,” explains Game Director Kenji Kimura. There will be plenty of secrets to uncover in the streets, and players will be able to freely explore the game’s environment.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022.